Amjad Ali Khan College of Business Administration Hosts South Zone Edition of City Finance Quiz in Collaboration with Zerodha Varsity

Hyderabad: Amjad Ali Khan College of Business Administration (AAKCBA), a distinguished 34-year-old institution under the Sultan-ul-Uloom Education Society, successfully hosted the South Zone Edition of the City Finance Quiz, India’s Premier Finance Quiz, in collaboration with Zerodha Varsity, at the Ghulam Ahmed Auditorium, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad.

The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from over 127 teams representing more than 25 leading colleges across Hyderabad. Students from diverse academic disciplines including Business Management, Law, Engineering, Medicine, and Pharmacy showcased exceptional analytical skills and financial acumen in this intellectually engaging inter-collegiate competition.

The event was held under the visionary leadership of the Honourable Secretary of the Sultan-ul-Uloom Education Society, Mr. Zafar Javeed, whose continued encouragement has been instrumental in promoting initiatives that connect academic learning with real-world application. The event was meticulously coordinated by the Director of AAKCBA and her dedicated academic team, ensuring a seamless and enriching experience for all participants.

The winning team hailed from Osmania Medical College, while Nizam College secured the first runner-up position. The second runner-up prize was awarded to a combined team from Amjad Ali Khan College of Business Administration and Sultan-ul-Uloom College of Law. The winners received cash prizes of ₹12,000, ₹9,000, and ₹6,000 respectively.