Amrita Arora Turns Romantic as She Wishes Husband Shakeel on Their 16th Wedding Anniversary

Mumbai: Actress Amrita Arora shared a heartwarming and romantic post on Instagram as she celebrated 16 years of marriage with her husband, Shakeel Ladak. Expressing her love and admiration for her “beloved,” the actress marked the special occasion with a touching tribute.

Amrita posted a candid photo of the couple, where Shakeel is seen clicking their selfie, and captioned it:

“Sweet 16! How sweet it is to be loved by you @shaklad! Happy 16 my beloved. Happy anniversary to us.”

Amrita Arora and Shakeel Ladak’s Love Story

Amrita Arora tied the knot with businessman Shakeel Ladak in 2009 in a low-key Christian and nikah ceremony. For those unaware, Amrita’s mother, Joyce Polycarp, is of Malayali Christian descent, while Shakeel comes from a Muslim family.

The couple welcomed their first child, Azaan, on February 5, 2010, and later expanded their family with the birth of their second son, Rayaan, on October 20, 2012.

Malaika Arora’s Sweet Birthday Wish for Amrita

Earlier this year, in January 2024, Amrita Arora celebrated her 44th birthday with her family and close friends. Her sister, Malaika Arora, shared a beautiful birthday post featuring the two sisters hugging each other. Malaika’s heartfelt caption read:

“Happy birthday Ammu aka Jolene. Love you to the moon and back @amuaroraofficial.”

Amrita Arora’s Bollywood Journey

Before venturing into Bollywood, Amrita Arora started her career as a VJ. She made her acting debut in 2002 alongside Fardeen Khan in the romantic film “Kitne Door Kitne Paas.” She went on to star in several Bollywood movies, including:

“Awara Paagal Deewana”

“Girlfriend”

“Speed”

“Red: The Dark Side”

“Kambakkht Ishq” (supporting role)

Her last film appearance was in 2009 in the erotic thriller “Ek Tho Chance”, directed by Saeed Akhtar Mirza, where she starred alongside Purab Kohli, Ali Fazal, Pawan Malhotra, and Vijay Raaz.