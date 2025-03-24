Amruta Fadnavis’ Latest Song ‘Laal Ferrari’ Brings Speed, Passion, and Unstoppable Energy

Mumbai: Playback singer Amruta Fadnavis, wife of Maharashtra’s Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, has unveiled her latest musical release, Laal Ferrari, on Monday. The song is all about speed, energy, and passion, promising to leave listeners breathless with its pulsating intensity.

Features and Creative Team Behind ‘Laal Ferrari’

The track features Shruti Sinha and Sanam Johar, adding to its dynamic energy. Amruta Fadnavis herself has lent her vocals to the song, with music composed by Aditya Dev and lyrics penned by Shabbir Ahmed. The music video, directed by Rajit Dev, is visually intense, drenched in red hues, symbolizing love, intensity, and unfiltered adrenaline.

Amruta Fadnavis expressed her excitement about the song, saying, “‘Laal Ferrari’ is a song that carries so much power and excitement. The moment I stepped into the studio, I could feel its energy. Aditya’s music and Shabbir’s lyrics bring this fiery world to life, and I wanted my vocals to match that intensity. I think listeners will feel that same adrenaline rush when they hear it.”

Amruta Fadnavis’ Musical Journey

Amruta Fadnavis has a long-standing connection to music, having started her vocal training in classical music at the age of six. Over the years, she has performed at various social events and contributed to several films, making her debut as a playback singer in Prakash Jha’s Jai Gangaajal with the song ‘Sab Dhan Mati’.

In addition to her music career, Amruta Fadnavis has made notable contributions to social causes through her music, including her 2018 song Mumbai River Anthem which aimed to save the four rivers of Mumbai. She also recorded Alag Mera Ye Rang Hai in 2020 to raise awareness for acid attack victims.

Her previous music video Phir Se, featuring Amitabh Bachchan, was a massive hit, garnering over 700,000 views in a single day and reaching over 1.4 million views within three days.

Release and Reception

Laal Ferrari has been released under the T-Series label, further enhancing its reach. The track’s explosive energy and its visual aesthetics are sure to captivate audiences, bringing a fresh wave of excitement and intensity.