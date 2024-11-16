An egg a day may boost memory, brain functions in women: Study

New Delhi: Want to boost your memory as you age? Eating eggs may help maintain cognitive function, particularly semantic memory, among women, according to a study.

While eggs contain high levels of dietary cholesterol, they also provide nutrients beneficial for cognitive function, said the team from University of California San Diego.

They examined the effects of egg consumption on change in cognitive function among 890 ambulatory adults (357 men; 533 women) aged over 55 years.

The results, published in the journal Nutrients, showed that women who ate more eggs experienced a smaller decline in verbal fluency over four years.

Further, women who ate more eggs maintained their ability to name categories of items, like animals, better than those who ate fewer or no eggs. These benefits were seen even after accounting for various lifestyle and health factors.

The cognitive benefits of eggs are due to choline which can help with brain function, memory, and communication between brain cells. Eggs also contain vitamins like B-6, B-12, and folic acid, which may help prevent brain shrinkage and delay cognitive decline

While the study did not find any significant impact on cognitive function in men, it also showed no detrimental effects of egg consumption in both sexes. The finding is significant, said the researchers, given the rising concern over cognitive decline as people live longer.

Overall, the findings suggest that eggs could be a cost-effective and accessible way to support cognitive health in women, said Donna Kritz-Silverstein, Professor at UC San Diego, who led the study.

Previous studies have shown that eggs also provide essential protein that can protect against osteoporosis among women. Eggs are rich in high-quality protein, vitamin B12, phosphorus, and selenium. The vitamin A, vitamin B12, and selenium in eggs are key to keeping the immune system healthy.