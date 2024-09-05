An unconventional tribute: Yogi Adityanath descends from dais to honour injured teacher

Gorakhpur: On the occasion of Teachers’ Day, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday displayed exceptional respect towards teachers. The CM took a step beyond protocol, which left everyone both amazed and applauding at a ceremony to honour teachers held at the Baba Gambhirnath Auditorium in Gorakhpur.

The headmaster of a primary school in Suratgarh, Aligarh district, was unable to come on stage due to an injury. Seeing this, CM Adityanath personally went down to the injured teacher and honoured him.

During the state level ceremony, the Chief Minister honoured 53 teachers on stage. The headmaster from the Suratgarh school, who had a leg injury, was supposed to be called last. But CM Adityanath, upon noticing the teacher’s injured leg, decided to take the honour certificate in hand and unexpectedly descended from the stage.

CM Adityanath approached the injured teacher, presented him with the award certificate, and congratulated him. He also inquired about his well-being, wished him a speedy recovery, and praised his outstanding work in the field of education.

The simplicity and empathy of CM Adityanath were so impressive that the attendees couldn’t help but applaud. For the teacher from Aligarh, this gesture became a cherished memory of a lifetime. The teacher, moved by the Chief Minister’s personal gesture, felt deeply honoured and emotional.

After the event, the awarded teacher from Suratgarh expressed that he felt extremely fortunate. He never imagined that the Chief Minister himself would come to present the award. He stated that he would never forget the Chief Minister’s kindness and simplicity, and saw it as a profound reflection of respect and reverence towards all educators.

Meanwhile, CM Adityanath extended his Teachers’ Day greetings to the people of the state by recalling Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, the country’s second President.

Describing Radhakrishnan as a distinguished scholar and great philosopher, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister highlighted that his birthday is celebrated as Teacher’s Day in honour of his contributions. Radhakrishnan, who was honoured with the Bharat Ratna, is remembered for his exemplary achievements in education and philosophy.