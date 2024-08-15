Anand Mahindra appointed Chairman of Telangana Skills University

Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Thursday appointed noted industrialist Anand Mahindra as the Chairman of the Board of Governors of the Young India Skills University.

The state government also appointed prominent industrialist and educationalist Srinivasa C. Raju as a member of the Board of Governors — designated to act as the Co-Chairman of the Board.

According to an official announcement, these appointments are effective immediately, marking a “crucial step towards the operationalisation of the university”.

Telangana has enacted the Young India Skills University, Telangana (Public-Private Partnership) Act, 2024. The Act officially came into force on August 14, following a government notification.

Under the provisions of the Act, the state appointed a Chairperson and a Member of the Board of Governors to lead the Young India Skills University. To formalise these appointments, a notification has been issued in the Telangana Gazette on August 14, 2024.

These appointments are “critical to the university’s mission of providing cutting-edge skills education and training to the youth”.

On Anand Mahindra’s appointment as Chairman, the state government said that his vast experience in industry and education will be instrumental in shaping the university’s future.

Raju’s expertise in both business and education is expected to significantly contribute to the university’s vision and goals.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy had announced, on August 5, that Anand Mahindra will be the Chairman of Young India Skills University being established by the Telangana government in a public-private partnership to impart skills to youth in various sectors.

He made the announcement while addressing a meeting of the Telugu Diaspora in New Jersey as part of his visit to the US to invite investment.

Revanth Reddy said he requested the Chairman of the Mahindra Group to accept the post and he agreed to this.

The Chief Minister had requested Mahindra when the latter called on him in Hyderabad on August 2.

The Chief Minister had earlier announced in the Assembly that an eminent corporate leader and a top academician will be appointed as Chairman and Vice-Chancellor of the Skill University respectively.

During the August 2 meeting, Mahindra had also agreed to adopt the Automotive Department in the university.

Mahindra said that his company will depute a team to visit the Young India Skill University.

Automotive & Electric Vehicles are one of 17 verticals in which the university will impart skills to the students.

A bill for setting up the university was passed in the state Assembly on August 1. The same day the Chief Minister laid the foundation stone for the permanent campus of the university on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

The university will start functioning from a temporary campus and will offer courses in six verticals for the academic year 2024-25.