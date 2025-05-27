Ananya Panday shows a glimpse of the ‘world around her’

Mumbai: Actress Ananya Panday recently took to Instagram to share a heartfelt and aesthetic glimpse into her everyday life. The ‘Kesari: Chapter 2’ star uploaded a series of photos captioned, “Some of meeee and some of the world around meeee.” The post features solo selfies, playful moments with her pet, serene landscapes, and an adorable picture of her cousin Alanna Panday’s son, River.

Visual Treat for Fans

In the photo dump, Ananya starts off with a stunning close-up showing off her makeup and hairstyle. Another snap features her thoughtfully resting her hand on her face. The carousel continues with a mix of candid lifestyle shots, sweet family moments, and even some mouth-watering cookies.

A Heartfelt Tribute to Her Father

Recently, Ananya grabbed headlines for an emotional on-stage tribute to her father, veteran actor Chunky Panday, at the Zee Cine Awards 2025. She lit up the stage with a dance performance on his iconic song “Main Tera Tota, Tu Meri Maina.” The show turned extra special when Chunky joined her mid-performance, creating a touching father-daughter moment.

Chunky Panday’s Emotional Reaction

After the performance, Chunky Panday shared his joy on Instagram, posting, “This is the first time I got to perform at an international film award function. Thank you @zeecineawards and my darling @ananyapanday. What a surprise. So proud of you. Love you forever.” The viral clip captured the duo’s heartfelt chemistry, with the crowd erupting in applause.

What’s Next for Ananya Panday?

On the professional front, Ananya was last seen in “Kesari: Chapter 2” alongside Akshay Kumar and R. Madhavan. She will next star in “Chand Mera Dil,” directed by Vivek Soni and produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawala, and Apoorva Mehta under the Dharma Productions banner. She’ll be paired opposite Lakshya, known for his role in “Kill.”

Return of Bella in “Call Me Bae” Season 2

Ananya Panday is also set to reprise her role as Bella Chowdhary in the second season of the popular web series “Call Me Bae.” Fans can expect more fashion, drama, and heartfelt moments as the series continues.