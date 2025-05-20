Ananya Panday’s 90-Degree Workout Post Goes Viral, Wins Hearts with Chunky Panday Tribute

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Ananya Panday recently brought a smile to fans’ faces with a relatable and humorous Instagram post linking her workout to a school math lesson. The actress also made headlines for her vibrant stage tribute to her father, veteran actor Chunky Panday, at the Zee Cine Awards 2025.

Ananya Panday Jokes About Workout Reminding Her of a 90-Degree Angle

Sharing a video from her gym session on Instagram Stories, Ananya Panday showed off her dedication to fitness with a bit of humor. Performing a hips and legs workout, she captioned the clip, “The only time I have thought about a 90-degree angle since school,” referring to the sharp angle her posture created — reminiscent of math class diagrams.

The quirky post quickly gained attention for its relatability, with fans appreciating her light-hearted take on an otherwise intense fitness routine.

Heartwarming Tribute to Father Chunky Panday at Zee Cine Awards 2025

Beyond her fitness content, Ananya Panday lit up the stage at the Zee Cine Awards 2025, where she performed a lively tribute to her father, Chunky Panday. The highlight of the night was their joint performance to the iconic track “Main Tera Tota, Tu Meri Maina”, which received thunderous applause from the audience.

Chunky Panday, overwhelmed by the surprise, took to Instagram and shared, “This is the first time I got to perform at an international film award function. Thank you @zeecineawards and my darling @ananyapanday — what a surprise. So proud of you. Love you forever.”

Ananya and Kartik Aaryan Set the Stage on Fire

Ananya Panday also shared glimpses from her dynamic performance with actor Kartik Aaryan, where their chemistry and energy became one of the event’s highlights. Their stage presence and synchronized moves created a buzz on social media, further proving Ananya’s growth as a performer.

From gym humor to award show glam, Ananya Panday continues to balance fitness, fun, and family moments — winning over fans across the board.