Andhra becomes synonymous with political violence: Jagan

Amaravati: Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and YSR Congress Party president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has expressed grave concern over the rule of lawlessness and political violence over the past two months in the state.

In his post on the social media platform ‘X’ on Sunday, he urged people to join YSRCP in condemning the acts of violence and to demand accountability from those in power.

“It is with grave concern that we address the current state of governance in Andhra Pradesh, which has been marred by the rule of lawlessness and political violence over the past two months. Andhra Pradesh has unfortunately become synonymous with political violence, and the situation shows no signs of improvement,” said Jagan Mohan Reddy.

“Daily incidents of politically motivated violence, encouraged by the ruling party’s leaders and carried out with the confidence of being in power, are becoming the norm. The recent murder in Nandyal district and the attack in Jaggaiahpet, NTR district, stand as stark examples of this alarming trend. To silence any dissent and prevent public protests, the TDP leaders and workers are resorting to intimidation and violence. Such heinous acts are a direct attack on democracy and the fundamental rights of citizens,” the YSRCP leader said.

He also assured the victims that YSRCP would stand in solidarity with them and pledge to continue their fight against this oppressive regime. “We urge the people of Andhra Pradesh to join us in condemning these acts of violence and to demand accountability from those in power,” he said.

Jagan Mohan Reddy had last month staged a protest in New Delhi over the political violence in Andhra Pradesh against his party cadres.

He alleged that in 45 days, more than 30 people were murdered, more than 300 murder attempts were made, 35 people died by suicide, 560 private properties were destroyed and 490 government properties were vandalised. He also claimed nearly 2,700 families left their homes and villages, and over 1,050 incidents of violence and attacks were reported.

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav and leaders of Shiv Sena (UBT), TMC, and AIADMK had turned up at the protest to support Jagan.