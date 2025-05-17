Andhra CM Chandrababu Announces Free RTC Bus Travel Across Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has announced direct financial support to farmers on par with the Kisan Samman Nidhi given by the central government. He made the announcement while participating in the Swarnandhra – Swachh Andhra programme at Panyam constituency in Kurnool district on Saturday.

During the visit, the Chief Minister interacted with farmers and sanitation workers at the Sea Camp Rythu Bazar. He inspected compost production from vegetable waste and laid the foundation stone for a park in Dhanalakshmi Nagar.

Rs 6 Crore Sanctioned for Kurnool Rythu Bazar Modernization

Chandrababu declared that Rs 6 crore would be allocated for the modernization of the Kurnool Rythu Bazar. He further said that all 125 existing rythu bazaars across the state would be transformed into model markets. Plans are in place to construct 175 rythu bazaars—one for each assembly constituency—to ensure fair prices for farmers and affordable vegetables for citizens.

Monthly Cleanliness Drives, Yoga Programmes, and Green Campaigns

CM Naidu appealed to citizens to dedicate the third Saturday of every month to cleanliness drives in homes, offices, and surroundings. “No office work should happen that day—clean the space and relax under green trees,” he said. He announced large-scale yoga programmes, particularly in Visakhapatnam, to showcase Andhra Pradesh’s health initiatives on a global platform.

Garbage Removal and Compost Initiative by DWCRA Groups

Taking aim at the prior government, Chandrababu stated that 84 lakh metric tonnes of garbage had been left on the roads. “We have already cleared 54 lakh metric tonnes,” he said, directing officials to remove the remainder by October 2. He also announced that DWCRA groups would be entrusted with turning garbage into compost for use by farmers, highlighting women-led community efforts.

New Schemes for Clean Villages and Social Welfare

The CM said the state will soon launch Palle Pushkarini, a programme to clean village tanks and plant greenery around them. He praised Anantapur’s success in becoming ODF (Open Defecation Free) and announced a new initiative titled Service to the Poor, to be launched soon.

Upcoming Employment and Welfare Measures

Chandrababu assured that through DSC, 16,500 teaching jobs would be filled before schools reopen. He also said that financial support under the Deepam scheme would be directly deposited into beneficiaries’ accounts soon. “If there are many children in a family, I salute the mother,” he added.

Free RTC Travel on August 15

The CM announced free travel in RTC buses for all on Independence Day, August 15. “No matter what I endure, I won’t let my people suffer,” he declared. The financial support to farmers will be released in three installments.

Focus on Rayalaseema Development and Green Energy

Highlighting his commitment to Rayalaseema, Chandrababu said the region now has four airports in four districts—unprecedented in India. He spoke of upcoming green energy projects in Orvakallu and pledged to bring water and rail connectivity to the industrial estate. The Polavaram-Banakacharla water link was termed a “game changer” for irrigation in Rayalaseema.