Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu launches Rs 861 cr pothole-free roads mission

Chintalagorlivanipalem (Andhra Pradesh): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday launched a mission to achieve pothole-free roads in the state here, at a cost of Rs 861 crore.

Kickstarting the state-wide mission from Chintalagorlivanipalem village in Anakapalli disrict, the Chief Minister personally repaired a pothole by filling it will mortar, accompanied by Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha and other leaders and officials.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday launched a mission to achieve pothole-free roads in the state here, at a cost of Rs 861 crore.pic.twitter.com/7AujLTjySi — The Munsif Digital (@munsifdigital) November 2, 2024

Later, a large pothole was also fixed in his presence by dumping material onto it by a truck. Naidu himself picked up a spade and levelled the pothole to give a fillip to the repair works in the southern state.