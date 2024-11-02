Andhra Pradesh

Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu launches Rs 861 cr pothole-free roads mission

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday launched a mission to achieve pothole-free roads in the state here, at a cost of Rs 861 crore.

Fouzia Farhana2 November 2024 - 16:20
Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu launches Rs 861 cr pothole-free roads mission
Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu launches Rs 861 cr pothole-free roads mission

Chintalagorlivanipalem (Andhra Pradesh): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday launched a mission to achieve pothole-free roads in the state here, at a cost of Rs 861 crore.

Kickstarting the state-wide mission from Chintalagorlivanipalem village in Anakapalli disrict, the Chief Minister personally repaired a pothole by filling it will mortar, accompanied by Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha and other leaders and officials.

Later, a large pothole was also fixed in his presence by dumping material onto it by a truck. Naidu himself picked up a spade and levelled the pothole to give a fillip to the repair works in the southern state.

Tags
Fouzia Farhana2 November 2024 - 16:20

Related Articles

Cyclonic circulation over Gulf of Mannar now lies our S TN Coast: Met

Cyclonic circulation over Gulf of Mannar now lies our S TN Coast: Met

2 November 2024 - 16:48
Andhra CM launches free cooking gas cylinder scheme 'Deepam - 2'

Andhra CM launches free cooking gas cylinder scheme ‘Deepam – 2’

1 November 2024 - 19:47
Cyclonic circulation over Southwest Bay of Bengal becomes less marked: Met

Cyclonic circulation over Southwest Bay of Bengal becomes less marked: Met

1 November 2024 - 16:35
Three generations of a family killed in Diwali night clash in Andhra Pradesh

Three generations of a family killed in Diwali night clash in Andhra Pradesh

1 November 2024 - 16:29
Back to top button