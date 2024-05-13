Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy, TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu cast votes

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and YSR Congress party chief Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and Telugu Desam Party President N. Chandrababu Naidu cast their votes in the first hour on Monday.

While Jagan Mohan Reddy cast his vote in Pulivendula in the YSR Kadapa district, Chandrababu Naidu exercised his franchise at Undavalli in Guntur district.

Polling was underway for simultaneous elections to the 175-member Assembly and all 25 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

Jagan Mohan Reddy, accompanied by his wife Bharati, polled his vote in the Pulivendula Assembly constituency from where he is seeking re-election.

Chandrababu Naidu accompanied by his family voted at a polling centre at Undavalli in Guntur district.

The former chief minister was accompanied by his wife Nara Bhuvaneswari, their son Nara Lokesh and daughter-in-law Brahmani.

Chandrababu Naidu is seeking re-election from the Kuppam constituency in his native Chittoor district. He and his family members cast their votes in the Mangalagiri constituency, where Lokesh is the TDP candidate.

The TDP chief appealed to all voters to cast votes “for their future and the future of their children”.

He stated that voters from Hyderabad, Chennai, Mumbai and even the US have come to Andhra Pradesh to participate in voting.

“I have cast votes in many elections, but I have never seen this enthusiasm,” he said and termed this as evidence of vibrant democracy.