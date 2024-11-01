Andhra CM launches free cooking gas cylinder scheme ‘Deepam – 2’

Andhra Pradesh

Fouzia Farhana1 November 2024 - 19:47
Srikakulam: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday launched ‘Deepam – 2’, a free cooking gas cylinder distribution scheme, at Eedupuram village in Srikakulam district.

Accompanied by Civil Supplies Minister N Manohar, Union Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu and others, the chief minister launched the scheme at a woman beneficiary’s home here.

‘Deepam – 2’ offers three cylinders per annum to eligible beneficiaries at the rate of one cylinder every four months. It is one of the “Super Six” poll promises given by Naidu in the run-up to the 2024 elections.

While launching the scheme, Naidu personally lit the gas stove of the beneficiary and prepared tea. He also enquired about the welfare of the family.

According to official sources, the total cost to the state exchequer through the ‘Deepam-2’ scheme is expected to be Rs 2,684 crore.

