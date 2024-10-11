Andhra CM Naidu calls for collective efforts to nurture potential of girls

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday called for collective efforts towards strengthening the commitment to nurture the boundless potential of girls and empowering them with the resources they need to pursue their dreams.

In a social media post, he said: “On the occasion of International Day of the Girl Child, let us collectively strengthen our commitment to nurturing the boundless potential of daughters and empowering them with the resources they need to pursue their dreams.”

“This year’s theme, ‘Girls’ Vision for the Future’, reminds us that our daughters are blessed with the determination and ability to shape our future, and we must ensure that they have every opportunity to do so,” Naidu further said.