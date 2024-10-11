Andhra Pradesh

Andhra CM Naidu calls for collective efforts to nurture potential of girls

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday called for collective efforts towards strengthening the commitment to nurture the boundless potential of girls and empowering them with the resources they need to pursue their dreams.

Fouzia Farhana11 October 2024 - 16:14
Andhra CM Naidu calls for collective efforts to nurture potential of girls
Andhra CM Naidu calls for collective efforts to nurture potential of girls

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday called for collective efforts towards strengthening the commitment to nurture the boundless potential of girls and empowering them with the resources they need to pursue their dreams.

In a social media post, he said: “On the occasion of International Day of the Girl Child, let us collectively strengthen our commitment to nurturing the boundless potential of daughters and empowering them with the resources they need to pursue their dreams.”

“This year’s theme, ‘Girls’ Vision for the Future’, reminds us that our daughters are blessed with the determination and ability to shape our future, and we must ensure that they have every opportunity to do so,” Naidu further said.

Source
PTI
Tags
Fouzia Farhana11 October 2024 - 16:14

Related Articles

Amaravati to host Drone Summit 2024 on Oct 22-23

Amaravati to host Drone Summit 2024 on Oct 22-23

11 October 2024 - 17:08
Police Officer Sparks Controversy by Wearing Boots Near Durga Temple Sanctum

Police Officer Sparks Controversy by Wearing Boots Near Durga Temple Sanctum

11 October 2024 - 15:46
Centre rejects AIS officers' requests for Telangana cadre, asks them to report to AP

Centre rejects AIS officers’ requests for Telangana cadre, asks them to report to AP

11 October 2024 - 09:37
Account holders in three ICICI Bank branches in Andhra lose Rs 28 crore

Account holders in three ICICI Bank branches in Andhra lose Rs 28 crore

11 October 2024 - 00:26
Back to top button