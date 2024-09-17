Andhra Pradesh

Andhra CM Naidu, Pawan Kalyan greet PM Modi on birthday

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan extended birthday greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who turned 74 on Tuesday.

Mohammed Yousuf
193 1 minute read
Andhra CM Naidu, Pawan Kalyan greet PM Modi on birthday
Andhra CM Naidu, Pawan Kalyan greet PM Modi on birthday (File Photo)

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan extended birthday greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who turned 74 on Tuesday.

“Wishing Hon’ble Prime Minister @narendramodi Ji a very happy birthday. I pray for his good health and long life in service to the nation. May our nation continue to prosper under his visionary leadership,” Naidu said in a social media post.

Pawan Kalyan, in his post wishing the PM, said he was confident that Modi would continue to lead the way for India to reclaim its position as a world leader (Vishwa Guru).

“The hopes and best wishes of millions of Indians around the globe are always with you. Once again, wishing you a very happy birthday, my dearest Prime Minister Sir,” the actor-cum-politician said.

Tags
Mohammed Yousuf
193 1 minute read

Related Articles

Light to moderate rain likely in AP & Yanam in next 7 days:

Light to moderate rain likely in AP & Yanam in next 7 days:

Andhra Pradesh News | Enumeration of losses to be completed today

Andhra Pradesh News | Enumeration of losses to be completed today

Narrow escape for Andhra minister as escort vehicle meets with accident

Narrow escape for Andhra minister as escort vehicle meets with accident

Andhra Pradesh News | Central team continues visit to flood-hit parts

Andhra Pradesh News | Central team continues visit to flood-hit parts

Back to top button