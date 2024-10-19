Andhra Pradesh

Andhra CM Naidu restarts Amaravati capital works

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday restarted the Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) project works here.

Uma Devi19 October 2024 - 12:57
Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday restarted the Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) project works here.

The works at Rayapudi village in the capital region were restarted after a hiatus of five years, following the erstwhile YSRCP government abandoning Naidu’s ‘dream project’.

Naidu took up the CRDA project office works in a seven-storey building at a cost of Rs 160 crore during his earlier tenure between 2014-2019.

However, between 2019 and 2024, former Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy promoted the idea of three capital cities and kept the development of Amaravati on the back-burner.

With the emergence of Naidu as the CM of the bifurcated state for the second time post 2024 polls, Amaravati capital project received a shot in the arm.

On October 16, the decision to restart the works was taken during a CRDA authority meeting, said an official statement on Saturday.

