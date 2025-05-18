Andhra CM Naidu Unveils Free Public Transport for Women from August 15

Hyderabad: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has announced a landmark welfare initiative, declaring that women in the state will be able to travel for free in RTC (Road Transport Corporation) buses starting August 15, 2025.

Speaking at the “Swarna Andhra – Sacha Andhra” program held in Kurnool, CM Naidu outlined a series of welfare schemes aimed at empowering women, supporting farmers, and improving infrastructure in the state.

Massive Welfare Spending and Deepam 2 Scheme

Highlighting the government’s commitment to social welfare, Naidu claimed that Andhra Pradesh is the only state in the world spending ₹33,000 crore annually solely on pension schemes. He also introduced “Deepam 2”, a revamped LPG subsidy scheme, under which beneficiaries will receive direct cash transfers every four months for free LPG cylinders.

Support for Mothers and Students

Under the “Talli Ki Vandanam” scheme, once schools reopen, financial assistance will be directly transferred to the mothers of all school-going children to support their education and well-being.

Agriculture and Horticulture Expansion

Naidu stated that horticulture farming currently spans 18 lakh hectares in the state, with a target to expand to 36 lakh hectares by 2029. Additionally, he mentioned that drip irrigation covers 16 lakh acres, with farmers owning less than 10 acres receiving up to 90% subsidy for adopting the method.

Solar Energy and Free Electricity

The Chief Minister further announced that free electricity would be provided to the economically weaker sections. Moreover, Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and other backward classes (OBCs) would be offered subsidies to install solar power plants at their homes, promoting clean energy and reducing utility costs.

A Vision for Rayalaseema

Reaffirming his commitment to balanced regional development, Naidu said that it is his government’s responsibility to transform Rayalaseema into a prosperous region through sustained investment in agriculture, infrastructure, and welfare.