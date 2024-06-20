Andhra CM Naidu visits Amaravati, promises white paper on the capital city

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday visited Amaravati to take stock of the projects in the stalled greenfield capital he had championed.

Amaravati capital city project came to a standstill for five-long years from 2019 to 2024 under the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSRCP government. However, the change in government breathed life into the capital city project.

This is the first time the chief minister is visiting Amaravati after assuming the office for the fourth term.

The chief minister inspected several construction projects, such as the residential quarters for officials, legislators, judges and also the stalled high court, secretariat and other construction sites.

“I went to take stock of the situation and what to do. We will release a white paper on Amaravati with all the details,” said Naidu, addressing a press conference, accompanied by Municipal Minister P Narayana and senior officials.

According to the CM, had the Amaravati city project gone ahead as planned, the road infrastructure would have come up by now.

Noting that nearly 55,000 acres of land bank is available in Amaravati from all sources, he thanked the farmers for committing their lands to the greenfield capital city.

