Andhra cop jumps before train after taking off uniform

Amaravati: An Assistant Sub-Inspector of police in Andhra Pradesh’s YSR Kadapa district committed suicide by jumping before a moving train after taking off his uniform.

The body of ASI Nagarjuna Reddy was found on the tracks near Tappetla Bridge in Vallur Mandal on Wednesday.

He was serving as the ASI at Kamalapuram Police Station.

After the night duty, he had left for home. On the way back, he resorted to the extreme step.

Before taking the extreme step, he took off his uniform and kept it near the tracks.

Railway police shifted the body for autopsy and registered a case. The reasons for ASI’s suicide are not known.

Police officials said they were investigating.