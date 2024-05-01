Andhra doctor, four family members found dead

Andhra Pradesh

Five members of a family including a financially struggling doctor were found dead in their home at Vijayawada, police said on Wednesday.

Mohammed Yousuf
Vijayawada: Five members of a family including a financially struggling doctor were found dead in their home at Vijayawada, police said on Wednesday.

While four were found with slash injuries, one hung to death, said Vijayawada East deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Adhiraj Singh Rana, adding that the bodies were discovered by them on Tuesday morning and suspected that the crime might have occurred on Monday night.

D Srinivas (40) was found hanging while his wife D Usha Rani (38), two minor children–boy and a girl– and his mother D Ramanamma (70) were found with their jugular veins slashed, police said.

Police are investigating if Srinivas, an orthopedician, had first killed the four and then died by suicide.

“He was facing financial troubles and we are verifying that. Recently, he sold his hospital,” Rana told PTI.

According to the DCP, police are also looking into Srinivas’ financial issues.

Incidentally, on Monday night, the deceased doctor handed over his car keys to a neighbour, requesting him to pass them on to his brother. He told the neighbour that all of five of them were going out.

Meanwhile, police are probing the case after registering a murder case under IPC Section 302 and also a suicide case under CrPC Section 174.

