Andhra Dy CM Pawan Kalyan Calls Congress ‘Gayab’ Post a Threat to PM Modi

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan on Tuesday strongly condemned the Congress party’s controversial ‘Gayab (Missing)’ post, calling it a threat to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Kalyan demanded legal action be taken against the Congress for its provocative post.

Kalyan Slams Congress for “Terrorist” Slogan

In response to the Congress party’s post targeting the Prime Minister, Kalyan referred to it as a “terrorist, jihadi slogan,” particularly the phrase “Sar tun se juda” (decapitation). The post criticized Prime Minister Modi for being “missing at the time of responsibility,” but Kalyan vehemently opposed its imagery, describing it as an “insult” and a “threat” to Modi’s safety.

Displaying the post on his phone during a media interaction, Kalyan remarked, “If this is what they have done, it’s a great humiliation, a threat to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I think we have to file a case on that.”

BJP Condemns Congress’ Post, Accuses It of Inciting Violence

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) also strongly criticized Congress for the post. BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla accused Congress of using the “sar tan se juda” slogan, which he equated to terrorist rhetoric. BJP leader Amit Malviya claimed the post was a “dog whistle” aimed at Congress’ Muslim vote bank, and described it as a veiled incitement to violence against Prime Minister Modi.

Malviya further alleged that Rahul Gandhi had instigated violence against the Prime Minister in the past, but that despite these attempts, the Prime Minister enjoys the love and support of millions of Indians.

Pawan Kalyan Reacts to Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari’s Threat

In another strong statement, Pawan Kalyan condemned the threat issued by Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, who warned of blood flowing in the Indus River if India stopped the flow of water to Pakistan. Kalyan reminded Pakistani leaders of their country’s past military defeats, particularly the three wars Pakistan had lost to India.

Kalyan warned, “If they try to overstep, every Indian will come to Pakistan. If needed, if they spill blood there, we will spill our blood for the nation.” He further emphasized that leaders should be mindful of their country’s history and avoid making reckless statements.

Kalyan’s comments added to the growing tensions between India and Pakistan, with his firm stance underscoring his commitment to India’s national security and sovereignty.