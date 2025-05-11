Government to Roll Out Smart Ration Cards from June; Applications Can Be Submitted via WhatsApp

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Civil Supplies Minister N Manohar announced on Sunday that the state government will begin issuing smart ration cards starting June. In a bid to simplify the process, the public can apply for these new cards through WhatsApp by sending a message with “Hello” to the governance number 95523 00009 from May 15.

Village and Ward Secretariats Facilitate Access

The Minister highlighted that more than 72,000 people have already obtained new ration cards through the village and ward secretariats. He added that since May 8, six types of services related to ration cards—such as issuance of new rice cards, card division, address changes, and more—have been made available through these local secretariats.

Smart Cards Aim for Efficient Service Delivery

Minister Manohar stated that starting May 15, all these services will also be accessible via WhatsApp, making it more convenient for residents. The introduction of smart ration cards is aimed at improving transparency and efficiency in public distribution services.

eKYC Process Nearing Completion

According to the minister, the electronic Know Your Customer (eKYC) process is 95% complete, setting the stage for a full-scale rollout of the new smart cards. The state currently has over 1.6 crore rice cards covering approximately 4.2 crore people.

Exemptions for Young Children and Elderly

The Minister also clarified that individuals below five years and those above 80 years are exempted from the eKYC process, ensuring ease of access for vulnerable sections of the population.