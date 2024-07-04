Andhra govt to set up anti-narcotic task force, de-addiction centres

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh): Andhra Pradesh Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha on Thursday said an Anti-Narcotic Task Force will be established in the state to crack down on marijuana, drugs and other narcotic substances.

The Home Minister said a toll-free number will also be set up.

“Strict action will be taken against people who invest in ganja (marijuana) cultivation and its transport. We will also take measures to set up de-addiction and rehabilitation centres,” Anitha said in an official press release.

A ministerial sub-committee has been formed in the state to deal with the drugs and narcotics issue. It met for the first time on Thursday at the secretariat.

Further, Anitha said programmes will be conducted right from school level to create awareness about the ill-effects of ganja use.