Andhra Incident: Flashlight Spotted While Girls Were Bathing – Hidden Camera Raises Alarm

A disturbing incident has come to light in Andhra Pradesh, where secret cameras were allegedly installed near the bathroom area of a women’s hostel. The Srinivasan Ladies Hostel, located in Brodipet, Guntur, has become the center of controversy after several girl students filed a police complaint claiming unauthorized video recordings were being made.

Students Allege Obscene Messages and Inappropriate Conduct

According to reports, the students not only found cameras but also complained about receiving obscene messages late at night, along with phone calls of a vulgar nature. They further alleged that boys were being brought into the hostel, violating hostel norms and putting the residents at risk.

Following the complaint, Arundalpet police have registered a case and initiated an investigation into the incident. Authorities are examining the footage, inspecting the premises, and questioning the hostel management.

Hostel Management Denies Allegations

In response to the allegations, the hostel authorities denied any wrongdoing, claiming that the complaints were made only because some students were asked to vacate the premises. They insisted that the situation is being exaggerated and have promised to cooperate with the investigation.

A Disturbing Pattern Across Andhra and Telangana

This is not the first time such an incident has made headlines. Last year, a similar case shocked the public when a hidden camera was discovered in the bathroom of a ladies hostel at an engineering college in Gudlavalleru, Krishna District. The revelation led to midnight protests by students on campus.

These recurring incidents are raising serious concerns among parents and guardians, many of whom are now reluctant to send their daughters to hostels, fearing for their safety and privacy.

The Need for Tighter Hostel Surveillance Laws

The latest case once again highlights the urgent need for regulatory oversight of hostels, particularly those housing women. Experts and activists are calling for:

Mandatory periodic inspections by local authorities

Strict installation guidelines for surveillance systems

Legal action against privacy breaches

Helpline and complaint mechanisms for hostel residents

Final Thoughts

The presence of hidden cameras in women’s hostels is not just a legal violation—it is a serious threat to personal safety and dignity. As investigations continue in Guntur, there is a growing call for systemic reforms to ensure hostels across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are truly safe spaces for women.