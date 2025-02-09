Andhra Industrialist Stabbed 73 Times by Grandson Over Property Dispute

Hyderabad: Andhra industrialist Velamati Chandrasekhar Janardhan Rao was brutally murdered by his grandson, Keerthi Teja, over a property dispute. Police confirmed the arrest of the accused on Sunday.

Murder Over Property Dispute

Janardhan Rao, the head of the Veljan Group of Companies, was killed at his residence in Hyderabad on Thursday night. The gruesome incident came to light late on Saturday after the arrest of his grandson, Keerthi Teja.

Teja, who recently returned from the US after completing his Master’s degree, allegedly stabbed his 86-year-old grandfather 73 times following a heated argument over property distribution.

Argument Turns Fatal

Rao, originally from Eluru, Andhra Pradesh, had been residing in Somajiguda, Hyderabad, for the past few months. He had appointed his eldest daughter’s son, Srikrishna, as Director of Veljan Group and transferred shares worth ₹4 crore to Keerthi Teja, the son of his second daughter, Sarojini Devi.

On Thursday, Sarojini Devi and her son visited Rao’s residence, where an argument erupted over the property division. Accusing his grandfather of unfair treatment, Keerthi Teja took out a knife he had brought with him and stabbed Rao repeatedly, killing him on the spot.

Attack on Mother and Security Guard

Sarojini Devi, who had gone to the kitchen to bring tea, rushed back upon hearing the commotion and tried to intervene. However, Keerthi also attacked her, inflicting four stab wounds.

The accused then threatened the security guard, who had witnessed the crime, before fleeing the scene.

Investigation and Arrest

The Panjagutta police registered a case of murder on Saturday and launched an investigation. Keerthi Teja was arrested and presented before a court, which sent him to judicial custody.

Authorities suspect that the accused may be a drug addict and are conducting further inquiries.

Rao’s Philanthropic Contributions

Janardhan Rao was well known for his philanthropic work. He had made significant donations to the Government General Hospital in Eluru and the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD).