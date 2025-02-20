HyderabadAndhra Pradesh

Andhra Man Drowns in Hyderabad Lake While Celebrating Birthday

A tragic incident occurred on Thursday when a man from Andhra Pradesh, who had come to Hyderabad to celebrate his birthday with friends, accidentally drowned in a lake at Yadgarpalli in Keesara on the outskirts of the city.

Mohammed Yousuf20 February 2025 - 20:55
Birthday Celebration Turns Tragic

The victim, K Suryadev, an employee at a medical agency, had traveled to Hyderabad to celebrate his birthday. He stayed at a friend’s residence in Gachibowli before heading to Gandi Cheruvu in Yadgarpalli with his friends on Thursday.

While his friends remained outside the lake, Suryadev entered the water despite not knowing how to swim. Unfortunately, he lost control and drowned. His friends attempted to rescue him but were unsuccessful.

Rescue Operation and Police Investigation

Upon receiving information, the Keesara police arrived at the scene and, with the help of expert swimmers, retrieved Suryadev’s body. The police have registered a case and are conducting further investigations into the incident.

