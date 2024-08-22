Andhra News | Action plan to be prepared for industrial safety: Pawan Kalyan

Amaravati: Voicing concern over recurring industrial accidents, Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan on Thursday announced that an action plan for industrial safety in the state would be prepared in the next three months.

He termed ‘unfortunate’ the reactor blast at a pharma company at Atchutapuram near Visakhapatnam which claimed 17 lives and left many others injured.

The deputy Chief minister told media persons that negligence by the company management appears to have led to the disaster.

Pawan Kalyan, who holds the portfolios of Environment and Forests, Panchayat Raj and Rural Development, Science and Technology, and Rural Water Supply, mentioned that while pollution control comes under him, industrial safety comes under another department.

The Jana Sena Party leader recalled that on many occasions, he called for safety audits in industries. He announced that he would hold a special meeting on industrial safety in Visakhapatnam next month.

“Some accident is happening every week. Expressing condolences and paying compensation is not the solution,” he said while stressing the need to put in place measures for industrial safety.

Earlier, Pawan Kalyan spoke to officials about who is responsible for the reactor blast at Escientia Advance Sciences at Atchutapuram Special Economic Zone. It was noted that the director of factories, labour and fire departments, and the Central government’s Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation look after safety in such plants while the Pollution Control Board only monitors adherence to rules.

The officials also told the deputy Chief minister that the company has two owners, who have differences between themselves.

Meanwhile, Pawan Kalyan has urged youth and women to participate in gram sabhas (village meetings) scheduled to be held on August 23.

The Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Department will hold village meetings in 13,326-gram panchayats in a single day to identify the development works to be taken up.

He said the NDA was taking steps to strengthen the Panchayat Raj system as promised by it in elections. The state government has initiated the next phase of reforms in the Panchayat Raj department.

He added the government has enhanced funds for the celebration of Independence Day and Republic Day in all villages.

Pawan Kalyan said steps were also being taken to improve sanitation and increase greenery in villages.