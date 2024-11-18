Andhra: No relief for Ram Gopal Varma in derogatory posts case

Amaravati: In a setback to controversial film director Ram Gopal Varma (RGV) in the case registered against him for derogatory posts against Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, the Andhra Pradesh High Court on Monday refused to quash the case.

The court suggested he file a bail petition if he anticipates arrest. On the filmmaker’s request for more time to appear before the police for questioning, the High Court asked him to make a request to the police.

RGV, as the director is popularly known, had pleaded to the court to quash the case against him or give him more time to appear before the police.

The police on November 13 had served notice to the filmmaker, directing him to appear before the investigation officer at Maddipadu police station in Prakasam district on November 19.

The Prakasam district police on November 11 registered a case against the filmmaker on a complaint by a local Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader, Ramalingam.

The complainant alleged that RGV made derogatory comments against TDP national president Chandrababu Naidu, his son Nara Lokesh, other family members, and actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan during the promotional activity of his film ‘Vyuham’ late last year.

The filmmaker had posted objectionable comments on social media platforms.

A case under Section 336 (4) and 353 (2) of the BNS Act and also under Section 67 of the IT Act was booked against RGV at Maddipadu police station.

The controversial filmmaker had allegedly posted morphed images on ‘X’, targeting Naidu, Pawan Kalyan and Lokesh at the time of the release of ‘Vyuham’.

Based on the events surrounding the events that led to the tragic death of then Chief Minister Y. S. Rajasekhara Reddy in a helicopter crash in 2009 and the subsequent formation of the YSR Congress Party by his son Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, the movie was released late last year in the run-up to simultaneous polls to Andhra Pradesh Assembly and Lokesh Sabha.