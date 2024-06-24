Andhra police temporarily close two beaches in Bapatla after six drowning deaths

Bapatla (Andhra Pradesh): Two beaches in Bapatla district in the state were temporarily closed by the local police and people barred from entering the sea following six drowning deaths in the past week.

Bapatla Superintendent of Police Vakul Jindal said six persons drowned in the past week, resulting in police imposing the ban on entering the waters at Suryalanka and Vadrevu beaches.

“In the past week, six people drowned in the sea while we managed to save 14 persons. Around this time of the year, the water (beach) is very treacherous,” Jindal told PTI.

Though some people go only till knee-deep water, the SP observed that the rough nature of the sea around this time due to climatic conditions is proving to be fatal and sweeping them away.

Jindal said the sea is more intense this year and at some beachgoers may be saved…But not all can be saved as police cannot be present everywhere all the time.

With a 76 km-long coastline, Bapatla beaches attract several tourists from within the state and outside as well. Jindal said weekends see nearly 15,000 visitors.