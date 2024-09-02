Andhra Pradesh | 15 people die in rain-related incidents

Amaravati: As many as 15 people died in Andhra Pradesh due to rain-related incidents in the past three days, following unprecedented rainfall caused by a depression in the Bay of Bengal, the government said on Monday.

According to an official release, five persons died at Mogalrajapuram in Vijayawada due to landslides and one person each at Vijayawada Rural, G Kondru mandal and Reddygudem mandal. They all belong to NTR district.

“Five deaths in Guntur district. One teacher and two students travelling from Uppalapadu to Namburu were washed away in a local stream and an 80-year-old woman died when boulders fell on her in the first ward of Mangalagiri town,” the release said.

Further, it said that another person was washed away in Kondaveedu stream at Ponnekallu village in Guntur district.

Besides rain-related deaths, three children drowned in Prakasam district’s Markapuram division when they went swimming, the release said.