Andhra Pradesh: 25-Year-Old Man Killed in Road Accident

Kurnool: A tragic road accident claimed the life of a 25-year-old man in Andhra Pradesh’s Kurnool district on Sunday.

Accident Occurs Near Kodetall Area

The incident took place near the Kodetall area, when a lorry heading from Adoni to Yemmiganur suffered a tire burst, causing the driver to lose control of the vehicle. The lorry collided head-on with a car coming from the opposite direction.

Follow for more details: munsifdaily.com

Victim Identified as Local Resident

The deceased, identified as Prahlad, was a local resident traveling toward Adoni. The impact of the collision was severe, and he died on the spot before emergency services could arrive.

Also Read: APSRTC to Introduce 750 Electric Buses Across Andhra Pradesh Soon

Police Begin Investigation

Police officials and emergency personnel rushed to the scene. A case has been registered, and the body was shifted for a postmortem examination. Authorities have initiated an investigation to determine the exact cause and liability in the accident.

Locals Demand Road Safety Measures

This accident adds to the growing list of road mishaps in Andhra Pradesh, raising concerns about road safety and vehicle maintenance. Local residents have urged authorities to implement stricter safety protocols, including regular vehicle inspections and better traffic regulation to avoid future tragedies.