Andhra Pradesh: 5 Killed as Car Collides with Tanker

Hyderabad: In a tragic road accident in East Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh, five people lost their lives on the spot when a car collided with a tanker.

The incident occurred near Vadisaleru village, causing shock and grief in the region.

Car Was Headed from Uppada Beach to Kakinada

The car was reportedly traveling from Uppada Beach to Kakinada when the accident took place. According to preliminary information, the collision with the tanker was severe, resulting in instant death of five occupants of the car. Two others sustained serious injuries and were immediately shifted to Kakinada Government Hospital for treatment.

Follow for more details: munsifdaily.com

Overspeeding Suspected as Primary Cause

Initial investigation by the police suggests that overspeeding may have led to the tragic collision. Authorities are continuing their probe to confirm the exact sequence of events.

Also Read: “Is This Humanity?”: YS Jagan Questions AP Govt Over Ration Delivery Rollback

Police Respond Swiftly to the Scene

Upon receiving information, local police reached the accident site, conducted an inspection, and removed both the car and the tanker from the road to ensure smooth traffic flow. The bodies were sent for post-mortem, and a case has been registered for further investigation.

Road Safety Concerns Renewed

This incident has once again highlighted the urgent need for stricter enforcement of road safety regulations and awareness among drivers about the dangers of reckless driving.