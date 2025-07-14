Andhra Pradesh: 9 Labourers Killed, 10 Injured as Mango-Laden Truck Overturns in Annamayya District

Amaravati: A tragic road accident in Andhra Pradesh’s Annamayya district claimed the lives of nine daily-wage labourers and left ten others injured after a truck loaded with mangoes overturned near Reddy Cheruvu Katta in Pullampeta mandal on Sunday night.

Truck Overturns on Lake Bund, Crushing Labourers Under Mango Load

According to police, the accident occurred about 60 km from Kadapa town when the truck, heavily loaded with 30–40 tonnes of mangoes, lost control and overturned on a lake bund. The labourers were seated atop the mango load and were crushed under its weight.

The truck was heading from Esukapalli to the Railway Koduru market with a group of 21 workers onboard, who had been engaged in mango harvesting.

Victims Identified; Five Women Among the Dead

Eight people died on the spot, while one more succumbed to injuries at the hospital. The deceased have been identified as:

Gajjala Durgaiah (32)

Gajjala Lakshmi Devi (36)

Gajjala Ramana (42)

Gajjala Srinu (32)

Radha (39)

Venkata Subbamma (37)

Chittemma (25)

Subba Ratnamma (45)

Munichandra (38) – died at Rajampet hospital

Driver Tried to Avoid Collision with Oncoming Car

The truck driver, who survived the crash, told police that he lost control while trying to avoid a head-on collision with a car coming from the opposite direction. The vehicle overturned as he swerved off the narrow bund road.

Rescue Efforts and Medical Support

Police and local rescue teams, with the help of a JCB machine, launched an urgent rescue operation to retrieve those trapped under the mangled load. The injured were taken to a government hospital in Rajampet, and some were later shifted to RIMS Hospital in Kadapa for advanced treatment.

Leaders React with Condolences and Support Promises

Transport Minister Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy expressed his deep sorrow over the incident and directed officials to ensure the best medical care for the injured.

District in-charge Minister BC Janardhan Reddy also expressed shock and assured full government support to the bereaved families.

Former Chief Minister and YSR Congress Party president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy conveyed his condolences and urged the government to expedite aid and compensation for the victims’ families.

Call for Safety Measures

Officials have been instructed to investigate the cause of the accident and implement safety guidelines for transporting both goods and laborers to prevent such tragedies in the future.