Andhra Pradesh aims to become ‘Knowledge Hub’, says CM Chandrababu Naidu

Visakhapatnam: Andhra Pradesh government is moving with a goal to make the state a “Knowledge hub” by leveraging the emerging technologies such as AI, asserting that technologies are part of life, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said on Friday.

Describing Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a visionary, he said the country is fortunate to have such a PM who is promoting information technology in a big way and has built a brand for Indians globally.

“I want to make Andhra Pradesh a knowledge hub. Historical information we have on the cloud, Artificial Intelligence is matured and real time information you can collect through various devices,” he said, while addressing DeepTech/GovTech Innovation Conclave 2024 here.

Naidu said the government is in the process of preparing ‘Swarnandhra Pradesh Vision-2047’ based on ten principles such as ‘zero poverty, P4 approach (public-private-people-partnership’, under which the state is aiming to achieve a growth rate of 15 per cent annually.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh’s NDA government dissolves Waqf Board

The second quarter growth stood at 8.75 per cent against the national average of eight per cent, he said.

“We are monitoring everything in real time,” he said.

According to Naidu, the earlier population was a liability, and now it has become an asset.