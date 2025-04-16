Andhra Pradesh Allots 21 Acres to TCS for Just 99 Paise: ₹1,370 Crore IT Hub Coming to Visakhapatnam

In a bold move to position Andhra Pradesh as a rising destination for IT investments, the state government has cleared the allotment of 21.16 acres of land in Visakhapatnam to Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) for a symbolic price of just 99 paise.

The decision was officially approved during the state cabinet meeting held on Tuesday at the Secretariat. The allocated land will be used by TCS to build a state-of-the-art development center, with a proposed investment of ₹1,370 crore and the potential to generate over 12,000 jobs in the region.

Nara Lokesh Leads Andhra’s Strategic Push for IT Growth

The initiative has been driven by Minister for IT and Electronics, Nara Lokesh, who personally led the outreach to Tata Sons’ headquarters in October 2024. Lokesh presented a compelling pitch for TCS to establish a major footprint in Andhra Pradesh, emphasizing the state’s commitment to digital infrastructure, talent development, and investment incentives.

Following several months of negotiations and persistent engagement between TCS and the Andhra Pradesh government, the land deal was formally approved this week, marking a significant milestone in the state’s investment roadmap.

99 Paise Land Deal Mirrors Modi’s Gujarat Model

The move is drawing comparisons to a similar strategic decision made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his tenure as Gujarat Chief Minister, when Tata Motors was offered land in Sanand at a similarly symbolic rate. That move played a key role in transforming Gujarat into a manufacturing hub.

Now, Andhra Pradesh appears to be replicating the same investment playbook, but for the IT sector, sending a clear message to the tech industry: AP is open for business and ready to partner with marquee global firms.

Creating a Competitive and Enabling Environment

According to officials, the symbolic pricing and large-scale land allocation underscore Andhra Pradesh’s determination to build a strong IT ecosystem. The state aims to:

Attract global technology players

Foster job creation

Promote digital infrastructure

Establish Visakhapatnam as a leading tech destination in South India

The TCS investment will also align with the state’s long-term vision of positioning Vizag as a fintech and IT capital, especially in light of growing interest in tier-2 cities for sustainable tech expansion.

Conclusion: AP Sends Strong Signal to Tech Giants

With this strategic land allotment to TCS at just 99 paise, Andhra Pradesh is making a bold statement—that it is ready to offer the most competitive terms to attract high-impact IT investments. As the project unfolds, all eyes will be on Visakhapatnam, as it steps into the spotlight as a potential tech powerhouse in India’s evolving digital economy.