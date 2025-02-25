Andhra Pradesh: Amara Raja Infra Secures 300 MW Solar PV Project from SECI

Hyderabad: Amara Raja Infra Pvt Ltd (ARIPL), a part of the $2 billion Amara Raja Group, announced on Tuesday that it has been awarded a 300 MWac / 390 Mwp Ground-Mounted Balance of System (BoS) Solar PV Project by the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI), a leading public sector enterprise under the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE).

Project Scope and Details

The project will cover the complete Balance of System (BoS) for a 300 MW / 390 Mwp Solar PV plant, which includes the construction of a 220 kV pooling substation and the subsequent 220 kV power transmission infrastructure to the existing 220 kV / 400 kV PGCIL (EHV) Sub-Station at Pavagada. The project also involves the operation and maintenance of the solar power plant for five years.

Project Location and Timeline

This mega project will be built across 1,100 acres of land near Ramagiri in Andhra Pradesh. The project is slated for completion within 12 months from the contract date. The supply of PV modules will be handled by SECI, and Amara Raja Infra is responsible for the rest of the infrastructure.

Expanding Solar Portfolio

With this contract, Amara Raja Infra’s order book now totals 3 GW, further bolstering its solar portfolio, having already executed over 1 GW in solar projects. This new project underscores the company’s growing role in the renewable energy sector.