Andhra Pradesh assembly session adjourned after Guv speech

Amaravati: The proceedings of the second session of the Andhra Pradesh Assembly were adjourned for the day on Monday following the address by Governor S Abdul Nazeer to a joint session of the Legislature.

This was the first joint session of the state legislature after the 2024 assembly and Lok Sabha polls. “I am immensely pleased to welcome and congratulate newly elected members of the state Legislative Assembly and members of the Legislative Council to this joint session of the state legislature,” said Nazeer, addressing the House.

As many as 88 new MLAs and nine MLCs are expected to attend the session along with experienced legislators. The Governor noted that the TDP-led government has proposed to table the budget after meaningful deliberations during the session.

In his speech, Nazeer said the tenure of the YSRCP government between 2019 and 2024 had emerged as a bigger “debacle” in the form of inept governance, especially after the bifurcation of united Andhra Pradesh.

“In fact, the damage and losses during the period 2019-24 have been more severe compared to state (united Andhra Pradesh) reorganisation in June 2014,” he said.

Observing that ‘Brand AP (Andhra Pradesh)’ has taken a beating, the Governor emphasised that it has become difficult for the new government to meet even the essential committed expenditure with reduced revenue of the state.

Pointing out that putting the governance back on track was a herculean task, Nazeer said the TDP-led government has already started fulfilling the pre-poll promises. He reposed faith in the “able and proven leadership” of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and others in fulfilling the aspirations of the people of the state.

Meanwhile, Naidu is likely to release three white papers on law and order, excise and state finances during the session, which is expected to last for five days. Earlier, the session commenced on a stormy note with YSRCP members raising slogans and protesting against the alleged attacks on opposition party activists in the state before staging a walkout.

YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and the opposition party legislators arrived in the assembly wearing black scarves. Chanting “save democracy” slogans over the allegedly deteriorating law and order situation in the state, Reddy and YSRCP legislators marched towards the Assembly.

However, they were intercepted by the police at the assembly gate. “The police snatched and tore the placards held by the YSRCP MLAs and MLCs. Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy confronted the police, questioning who had given them such authority,” said a YSRCP press release.

The YSRCP chief warned a police official against allegedly tearing the placards and admonished him. Inside the House, the opposition party leaders raised slogans as soon as the Governor started his speech, chanting ‘murderous politics should stop’ and ‘save democracy’. Following their protest, YSRCP party members staged a walkout from the assembly, led by Reddy.