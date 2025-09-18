Andhra Pradesh Assembly session to continue till September 30

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh Assembly session, which began on Thursday, will continue till September 30.

There will be holidays for the House on September 20, 21 and 28. Every day, the House will function from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The decision was taken at the meeting of the Business Advisory Committee (BAC), chaired by Speaker Ayyanna Patrudu.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, Legislative Affairs Minister Pyyavula Keshav, and Civil Supplies Minister Nadendla Manohar, who represent Jana Sena and BJP, attended the meeting.

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP), which is heading the coalition government, proposed 18 issues for discussion in the House. The BJP proposed nine issues.

The Chief Minister directed the ministers to be present in the House during question hour and zero hour.

As per the decisions taken in the BAC, the Assembly will take up discussion on Goods and Services Tax (GST) reforms later in the day.

There will be a debate on water resources on September 19 and on law and order on September 22.

The BAC decided to have a discussion on public health on September 23, industry on September 24, Super-6 on September 25, Quantum Valley on September 26, logistics on September 27, Swarnandhra on September 29 and on the development of Rayalaseema, coastal region and north Andhra on September 30.

YSR Congress Party, the only opposition party, did not attend the BAC meeting as the party continues to stay away from the Assembly session over its demand for Leader of Opposition status to its leader and former Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Jagan Mohan Reddy said last week that there is no point in attending the Assembly session unless he is given Leader of Opposition (LoP) status.

He reiterated that unless proper status is given, there is no point in attending the Assembly session. He said the party would get adequate time to raise people’s issues only if it got the status of the main opposition.

People’s voice should be raised by the opposition party, and if they do not respect democracy, it is their lack of wisdom, he remarked.

The YSRCP chief also mentioned that the matter relating to LoP status is pending in the High Court.

Jagan had filed a petition in July last year, seeking direction to the state government to designate him as the LoP.

The Legislative Council session also began on Thursday.