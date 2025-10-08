Andhra Pradesh Braces for Heavy Rains Amid Bay of Bengal Weather Disturbance

The Andhra Pradesh Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning of heavy rainfall across several districts in the state, attributing it to a surface trough in the Bay of Bengal. According to Prakhar Jain, Managing Director of the Disaster Management Agency, the trough extends from south Chhattisgarh to the Gulf of Mannar, covering Telangana, Rayalaseema, and Tamil Nadu at an altitude of approximately 0.9 km above sea level.

Jain said that moderate to heavy rain with thunderstorms is expected in North Andhra and Rayalaseema over the next two days. He urged residents to remain cautious, avoid standing under trees, and stay alert to sudden weather changes.

Also Read: Sudden Showers Disrupt Traffic Across Hyderabad, IMD Warns of More Rain

Several districts have already recorded significant rainfall today. Notable figures include:

Dakkili, Tirupati district – 77.2 mm

– 77.2 mm Araku, Alluri district – 61 mm

– 61 mm Dagadarthi, Nellore district – 57.7 mm

– 57.7 mm Ramakur, Bapatla district – 56.5 mm

– 56.5 mm Pamulavaka, Anakapalli district – 48.5 mm

– 48.5 mm Pulivendula, Kadapa district – 45.5 mm

For Thursday, moderate to heavy rain is predicted in Alluri, Sitarama Raju, Anakapalli, Kakinada, Annamayya, Chittoor, and Tirupati districts, while the rest of the state may experience light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms.

Authorities have advised residents to exercise caution, avoid long-distance travel, and report any emergencies immediately to the relevant disaster management teams. Prakhar Jain emphasized that preparedness is crucial to mitigate risks during this period of heavy rain.