Andhra Pradesh CM approves more infrastructure work in capital Amaravati

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, on Monday, approved more infrastructure works worth Rs 2,723 crore in state capital Amaravati.

He presided over the 44th meeting of the Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA), which took some key decisions for capital development works.

The Chief Minister directed the Andhra Pradesh Township And Infrastructure Development Corporation (APTIDCO) to complete the construction of 1.18 lakh houses by June 12, 2025.

CM Naidu reviewed the works relating to Amaravati Outer Ring Road and Vijayawada Bypass Road.

Last week, it approved works worth Rs 24,276 crore in greenfield capital. The work related to trunk roads, layouts and iconic buildings.

Also Read: One dead, another injured in suspected shootout in Andhra Pradesh

The CRDA has approved infrastructure works worth Rs 47,972 crore in the capital region since the Telugu Desam Party-led coalition government came to power in June this year.

The government has set the goal of completing Amaravati capital construction in the next three years. It promises that it will be one of the best five cities in the world.

State Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) P. Narayana had said after the CRDA meeting last week that the Assembly building would be constructed in an area of 103 acres, stretching up to 11.2 lakh square feet and will reach a height of 250 meters.

The minister announced that the building would be constructed in such a way that when the Assembly is not in session, people can visit the top of the building to enjoy a bird’s eye view of the capital.

The High Court will be built on 42 acres for Rs 1,048 crore. It will be an eight-storey building with a height of 55 meters.

Narayana said the General Administration Department building would consist of 47 floors and 17 lakh square feet area.

The Minister also stated that the tender process would be completed as much as possible by the end of December and the balance would be completed by January.