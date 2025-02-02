Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu to Campaign for BJP in Delhi Assembly Elections

Amaravati: In a significant political development ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu is set to campaign for BJP candidates in the national capital.

This move underscores the growing alliance between the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) under the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) umbrella.

Chandrababu Naidu’s Travel Plans for Delhi Campaign

According to official sources, Naidu will depart from Begumpet Airport in Hyderabad on Sunday afternoon and is expected to reach Delhi by 5 PM. His presence in Delhi signals a strategic push by the NDA coalition to strengthen its foothold in the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections.

TDP’s Role in the NDA and Its Influence

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP), led by Chandrababu Naidu, is the second-largest party in the NDA, following the BJP, with 16 Lok Sabha seats. With a strong political presence in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Naidu’s involvement in BJP’s Delhi campaign is expected to mobilize support from the Telugu-speaking population in the capital.

Why Naidu’s Support Matters in Delhi Elections

Naidu’s influence extends beyond Andhra Pradesh, particularly in Delhi, which has a considerable Telugu-speaking community. His endorsement and campaign efforts could help the BJP consolidate its voter base and appeal to South Indian voters in the national capital.

Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: A Crucial Battle

The Delhi Assembly elections are set to be a high-stakes contest, with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) led by Arvind Kejriwal, the BJP, and the Congress vying for dominance. The BJP has been aggressively campaigning against AAP’s governance, particularly on issues related to pollution, law and order, and corruption allegations.

Key Strategies of BJP in the Delhi Elections

High-Profile Campaigning: BJP is deploying key national leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and BJP National President J.P. Nadda to boost its campaign. Alliance Strengthening: By bringing in allies like Chandrababu Naidu, the BJP aims to attract regional voter bases and strengthen its NDA coalition. Voter Outreach Programs: The party is focusing on targeted outreach efforts, especially among traders, middle-class voters, and the Telugu-speaking diaspora in Delhi.

TDP-BJP Collaboration: A Growing Political Bond

The TDP-BJP alliance has seen renewed cooperation since the 2019 elections, when the two parties parted ways but later realigned under the NDA. Naidu’s decision to campaign for BJP signals a stronger political partnership and a united front for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in 2025.

Chandrababu Naidu’s Recent Political Moves