Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu embarks on two-day tour of Kuppam

Kuppam (Andhra Pradesh): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday embarked on a two-day tour of his home constituency Kuppam in Chittoor district.

Naidu landed at PES Medical College helipad at around 1 pm, where he was received by local officials and ruling TDP cadres.

“Later, he set off for Jalliganipalli village in Santhipuram mandal to review work at Handrineva Sujala Sravanti canal,” said an official press release.

Officials arranged a photo exhibition for the CM to review the canal works.

Later, the Chief Minister will participate in a public meeting at NTR Statue Centre in Kuppam.

On Wednesday, Naidu is expected to attend a public grievances meet in Kuppam, followed by a review meeting with officials.