Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu Enters New House in Kuppam

Kuppam: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu performed the housewarming ceremony at his newly constructed residence in his home constituency, Kuppam, located in the Chittoor district.

Family and Close Associates Attend Housewarming Ritual

The ceremony was attended by Naidu’s family members, including his wife Bhuvaneshwari, son Nara Lokesh, and daughter-in-law Brahmani. Several close associates and supporters were also present for the ritual. Digital invitations were sent to TDP party workers and local residents for the event.

Heavy Security Arrangements in Place

Given the Chief Minister’s presence, tight security arrangements were enforced by the police. The local administration ensured smooth traffic management and crowd control in and around the residence.

Also Read: Andhra Pradesh Student Dies by Suicide After Being Denied New Mobile Phone

A Symbol of Commitment to Rayalaseema Development

According to party sources, the new residence is not only for personal use but also stands as a symbol of Chandrababu Naidu’s commitment to the development of the Rayalaseema region and his continued focus on public welfare.

The Chief Minister and his family performed traditional puja rituals at the new home, marking a significant moment in his personal and political journey.