Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan declares assets worth Rs 529 Cr

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's assets grew by 41 per cent during the last five years at Rs 529. 50 crores while he declared an income of Rs 57.75 crore for the year 2022-23.

Mohammed Yousuf
2 minutes read
Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan declares assets worth Rs 529 Cr
Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan declares assets worth Rs 529 Cr

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s assets grew by 41 per cent during the last five years at Rs 529. 50 crores while he declared an income of Rs 57.75 crore for the year 2022-23.

Related Stories
Jagan asks YSRCP cadres to go for clean sweep
Chandrababu Assures That the Sacrifices of Amaravati Farmers Will Not Go in Vain
Andhra CM launches work on Machilipatnam Port
AP HC judge recuses from hearing YSRCP MP’s PIL against Jagan govt
AP barges into Nagarjuna Sagar ahead of Telangana elections, BJP seeks probe

Jagan had, during the 2019 Assembly polls, declared Rs 375.20 crore worth of assets.

Pulivendula local YSR Congress Party leaders filed the nomination with authorities on behalf of Jagan on Monday.

According to the affidavit with the Election Commission, Jagan’s wife Bharati Reddy has assets, both movable and immovable worth Rs 176.30 crore.

The YSR Congress chief is contesting from Pulivendula Assembly constituency.

Bharathi also has gold and diamonds of 6.4 kg whose market value is at Rs 5.30 crore.

Most of Jagan and his wife’s assets are in the form of shares they hold in various companies- Bharathi Cements, Saraswati Cements and Sandur Power.

Jagan’s name figures in as many as 26 FIRs, majority of them were filed by CBI and ED before he became the CM.

Tags
Mohammed Yousuf
2 minutes read
Back to top button