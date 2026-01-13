Andhra Pradesh CM orders assistance for victims of Kakinada fire

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday directed officials to provide all possible assistance to the victims of the massive fire accident in Kakinada district.

The Chief Minister held a review meeting with ministers and officials on the fire incident that occurred on Monday in Sarlankapalle village of Rowthulapudi mandal in Kakinada district.

Nearly 40 thatched houses were gutted in the massive fire, leaving more than 100 people homeless. No casualties or injuries were reported.

The Chief Minister stated that the fire accident in Sarlankapalle during the Sankranti festival has brought immense tragedy.

He ordered that all possible assistance be provided to the victims in the incident where all 38 thatched houses in the village were gutted.

Home Minister V. Anitha and other officials explained the assistance currently being provided to the affected families.

Chief Minister Naidu instructed that accommodation and food be provided to the victims to ensure they do not face any difficulties.

Officials informed that Rs 25,000 is being provided to each affected family as immediate relief.

Follow for more details: munsifdaily.com

The Chief Minister ordered that a new house be sanctioned for every family that lost its home.

He directed officials to provide necessary accommodation and other assistance to them until the new houses are constructed.

CM Naidu also asked officials to organise special camps to assist in providing new Aadhaar cards and other documents that were destroyed in the fire.

He said senior officials of the district and ministers should monitor the assistance provided to the victims.

Meanwhile, former Chief Minister and YSR Congress Party president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has expressed deep shock and grief over the devastating fire accident.

He said that 38 huts in this remote hamlet were completely gutted, leaving about 120 villagers homeless and without basic belongings.

Terming the incident extremely distressing, he said the flames spread rapidly like a wildfire and reduced the entire settlement to ashes within minutes.

Jagan urged the government to immediately provide shelter and food to the affected families and ensure that no victim is put to hardship.

He demanded immediate ex-gratia of Rs 1 lakh to each affected family and called upon the government to sanction new houses for all those who lost their homes.

He further appealed that till permanent houses are constructed and handed over, the victims should be provided with necessary accommodation and all essential assistance.