Andhra Pradesh CM Relief Fund gets Rs 400 crore donations to support flood victims

Vijayawada:Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday said that the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund has received generous contributions to the tune of Rs 400 crore from various sections of people to support flood victims in the state.

He said political parties, film personalities, social organisations and others contributed to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund and termed it a record.

Speaking at a programme organised here to distribute financial aid among the flood-affected people, he said in the face of a calamity, people worked together with an exemplary spirit of unity.

“While facing a huge calamity, we all worked together to tackle it. People have responded enthusiastically to contribute Rs 400 crore to the CM Relief Fund. This is the highest. No other state would have got this much,” he said.

The Chief Minister said the government has released Rs 602 crore for flood relief measures so far. This includes Rs 400 crore given by the donors.

He said 47 people died in the floods while the total losses were estimated at Rs 6,800 crore. A total of 16 villages were affected.

He said financial assistance was being provided to four lakh people. The government was also assisting people, whose two-wheelers and auto-rickshaws, kirana shops, and push carts, were damaged.

Heavy rainfall triggered floods in Vijayawada and the situation aggravated by the breaches in Budameru rivulet, he recalled.

“Along with the officials, I also stepped into the mud. Within a short time we came out of the calamity,” he said.

The Chief Minister said officials worked with him for 11 days and made every effort to help the affected people.

CM Naidu said Budameru and Prakasam Barrage never witnessed such massive floods. The flood handling capacity of the barrage is 11.90 lakh and it handled 11.47 lakh cusecs.

He alleged that the negligence of the previous governments led to the flooding in Vijayawada.

He recalled that he first visited Singh Nagar, and after speaking to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, arranged boats and helicopters for rescue and relief operations.

CM Naidu said a large number of food packets and water bottles were distributed among the people in flooded areas. A total of 780 earthmovers were pressed into service. As many as 75,000 houses and roads to a length of 331 km were cleaned with the help of fire engines.