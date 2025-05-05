Andhra Pradesh Farmers Left Helpless Again? Jagan Points to Govt’s Failure in Crisis Management

Andhra Pradesh: YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) chief and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has launched a scathing attack on the Andhra Pradesh government, accusing it of gross negligence and administrative failure in dealing with the unseasonal rains that have devastated farmers across the state.

In a teleconference held on Monday with regional coordinators and key party leaders, YS Jagan said the state administration is in a state of helplessness, and no concrete steps have been taken to prevent crop losses or support distressed farmers.

“Stand By the Farmers”: Jagan to Party Cadre

YS Jagan instructed YSRCP leaders and workers to visit affected areas, especially in districts like East and West Godavari, where grain was soaked and garden crops destroyed due to untimely rains and high winds. He emphasized the need to encourage and support farmers who are facing mounting hardships.

“We have to stand by the farmers in difficult times. Many farmers are in distress due to damage in both the kharif and rabi seasons,” Jagan stated during the meeting.

Government Failed to Act Despite Rain Warnings

The former CM criticized the coalition government for failing to act on weather forecasts and not taking timely action to transport harvested grain to safer locations. He added that paddy procurement delays had already caused problems, and now, rains have worsened the situation.

“The coalition government acted recklessly. The entire administrative machinery is in disarray,” he said.

YSRCP Plans Ground-Level Mobilization to Press for Relief

YS Jagan directed YSRCP leaders to conduct field visits and assess crop damage firsthand. He urged the party cadre to put pressure on the government to extend immediate relief and compensation to the farmers.