Andhra Pradesh: Former YSRCP MLA Prasanna Kumar Reddy’s House Attacked

Nellore: Tensions escalated in Andhra Pradesh’s political landscape after the residence of former YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) MLA Prasanna Kumar Reddy was allegedly attacked.

Attack on Reddy’s Residence

According to initial reports, a group of unidentified individuals stormed Reddy’s house, causing significant property damage. Visuals from the scene showed smashed windows, broken furniture, and vandalized interiors.

Allegations Against TDP MP’s Supporters

Prasanna Kumar Reddy directly accused followers of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MP Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy of orchestrating the attack. Speaking to the media, he strongly condemned the incident.

“This is a deliberate attempt to intimidate me. I hold TDP MP Vemireddy’s followers directly responsible for this attack,” Reddy alleged.

Police Response and Investigation

Local police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the incident. Security has been heightened around Reddy’s residence to prevent any further violence.

Rising Political Tensions in Nellore

This incident comes amid growing hostilities between the YSRCP and TDP in Andhra Pradesh. Frequent clashes and confrontations have been reported across various districts in recent months, and this latest development is expected to further intensify the political friction in Nellore and nearby areas.

Awaiting Official Statement

Authorities are yet to release an official statement. Updates are expected as the investigation progresses.