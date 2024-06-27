Andhra Pradesh govt unlikely to complete translation of new criminal laws before July 1

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh government is not likely to complete the translation process of the three new criminal laws before it comes into force on July 1 across the country.

Law secretary V Sunita said only half of the translation work of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023, Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha 2023 and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam 2023 into Telugu has been completed.

“Translation work of the three laws into the Telugu language is in progress. Only half of the work is completed,” Sunita told PTI and added that the task is huge.

She noted that retired employees who are familiar with the job have been entrusted with the translation. However, she pointed to the shortage of staff.

The three news laws are meant to replace the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) and the Indian Evidence Act.