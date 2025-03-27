Andhra Pradesh High Court Adjourns Bail Hearing of YSRCP Leader in Extortion Case

Hyderabad: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Thursday adjourned the anticipatory bail hearing of YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leader and former minister Vidadala Rajini in connection with an extortion case.

The court, while taking up the bail petition, refused to pass an interim order and directed the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) to file a counter. The case has been posted for further hearing on April 2.

Background of the Case

The ACB recently booked former state Home Minister Vidadala Rajini, along with suspended IPS officer Palle Joshua and two others, in an alleged extortion case. The accused are charged with extorting Rs 2.2 crore from the owners of Sri Lakshmi Balaji Stone Crushers in the Palnadu district during the tenure of the previous YSRCP government.

Allegations and Charges

Rajini, named as the primary accused in the case, has been accused of abuse of power, criminal misconduct, and extortion. The charges stem from allegations made by Nallapaneni Chalapathi Rao, the managing partner of the stone-crushing company, who claims Rajini and her associates colluded to extort bribes from him.

According to Chalapathi Rao, Rajini and Joshua initially demanded Rs 5 crore in exchange for allowing the continued operation of his business. After negotiations, the amount was allegedly reduced to Rs 2.2 crore, with Rajini personally taking Rs 2 crore, while Joshua and Rajini’s brother-in-law, Vidadala Gopi, extorted Rs 10 lakh each.

Legal Proceedings and FIR Details

Following a complaint by Chalapathi Rao, the Vigilance and Enforcement Department conducted an inquiry and submitted a report to the Andhra Pradesh government on December 3, 2024. Based on this report, the ACB registered a First Information Report (FIR) under the following sections:

Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act (public servant being bribed)

of the Prevention of Corruption Act (public servant being bribed) Section 7A of the Prevention of Corruption Act (offenses relating to bribery)

of the Prevention of Corruption Act (offenses relating to bribery) Section 384 of the Indian Penal Code (extortion)

of the Indian Penal Code (extortion) Section 120B of the Indian Penal Code (criminal conspiracy)

Rajini’s Response: Political Vendetta Alleged

Denying all allegations, Rajini has termed the case as politically motivated, accusing the ruling Telugu Desam Party (TDP)-led coalition of orchestrating a vendetta against her. She further alleged that TDP MP Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu, who switched from YSRCP to TDP before the 2024 Assembly elections, played a key role in fabricating the case against her out of personal rivalry.

“These charges are completely false and politically driven. The TDP is using state agencies to target me and silence opposition leaders,” Rajini stated in her defense.

Political and Legal Implications

The case has triggered a fresh political battle in Andhra Pradesh, with the YSRCP accusing the TDP government of misusing law enforcement agencies to settle political scores. On the other hand, the TDP maintains that the case is based on concrete evidence and is part of a larger effort to curb corruption in the state.

With the next hearing scheduled for April 2, legal experts believe that the court’s decision will set a precedent for similar high-profile corruption cases in the state. If Rajini’s bail plea is rejected, she may face immediate arrest, further escalating political tensions.